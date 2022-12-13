Elon Musk’s Twitter has dissolved its Trust and Safety Council, the advisory group of around 100 independent civil, human rights and other organisations that the company formed in 2016 to address hate speech, child exploitation, suicide, self-harm and other problems on the platform.

The council was disbanded shortly before it was scheduled to meet with Twitter representatives on Monday night. According to multiple members, Twitter announced its decision to the group via email.

The council members, who provided images of the email from Twitter to The Associated Press, spoke anonymously due to fears of retaliation. The email said Twitter was “reevaluating how best to bring external insights”, and the council is “not the best structure to do this”.

“Our work to make Twitter a safe, informative place will be moving faster and more aggressively than ever before and we will continue to welcome your ideas going forward about how to achieve this goal,” said the email, which was signed “Twitter”.

The volunteer group provided expertise and guidance on how Twitter could better combat hate, harassment and other harms but didn’t have any decision-making authority and didn’t review specific content disputes. Shortly after buying Twitter for $44 billion in late October, Musk said he would form a new “content moderation council” to help make major decisions but later changed his mind.

“Twitter’s Trust and Safety Council was a group of volunteers who over many years gave up their time when consulted by Twitter staff to offer advice on a wide range of online harms and safety issues,” tweeted council member Alex Holmes. “At no point was it a governing body or decision making.”

Based in San Francisco, Twitter confirmed the meeting with the council on Thursday in an email that promised an “open conversation and Q&A” with Twitter staff, including the new head of trust and safety, Ella Irwin.

