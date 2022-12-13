Tuesday, December 13, 2022

Ukraine secures $1.1 billion in aid 'to get through winter'

Ukraine's Western allies pledged an additional $1.1 billion in emergency winter aid, responding to pleas from President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to help the country withstand Russia's onslaught against its energy grid.

Around seventy countries and international organisations gathered in Paris for a meeting aimed at enabling Ukrainians "to get through this winter", said French President Emmanuel Macron.

In a video message, Zelenskyy said Ukraine needed assistance worth around 800 million euros in the short term for its battered energy sector.

US finalising plans to send Patriot missile defence system to Ukraine

The United States is finalising plans to send the Patriot missile defence system to Ukraine which could be announced as soon as this week, CNN reported, citing officials.

The Pentagon's plan still needs approval from Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin before it is sent to President Joe Biden for his signature, but the approval was expected, according to the report.

Kiev asks for more weapons 'to fight through the winter'

Ukraine urged allies to send more weapons to help it "fight through the winter" and sustain Kiev's military advances despite Russian attacks on its energy infrastructures.

"Given the scale of the war and Russia's unwillingness to accept the reality and withdraw from Ukraine, we will need to fight through the winter," Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba told a news conference.

"The best way to protect our civilians from Russian terror is to defeat Russia."

Withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine 'out of question': Kremlin

The withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine by the end of the year is "out of question," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said.

Peskov said at a news conference in Moscow that Ukraine should take into account the "new reality" that evolved after the start of the "special military operation" while forming its approach to a peace settlement.

Regarding a statement by Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy about "three steps to achieve peace," including providing Kiev with modern tanks, artillery and shells, longer-range rocket artillery and missiles, increasing energy supplies and summoning a Global Peace Summit "to determine how and when the points of the Ukrainian 'formula of peace' will be implemented," Peskov referred to it as "three steps to the continuation of combat activities."

Kiev provides Tehran with 'evidence' of strikes by Iranian-made drones

Ukraine said that Kiev provided Tehran with "the evidence" of strikes in Ukraine by Iranian-made drones.

"We are not surprised by yet another objection from Iran regarding the supply of weapons to Russia. During the technical meeting, Ukrainian experts provided the Iranians with the sufficient evidence," Foreign Ministry spokesperson Oleg Nikolenko said during an interview with Kiev-based news agency Interfax-Ukraine.

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry also pledged "to take the toughest possible measures" to stop the use of Iranian weapons by Russia against Ukraine.

US targets network after 'sensitive items' sent to Russia, Commerce Dept says

Washington has temporarily suspended export privileges for three people and two companies following unauthorized exports of "sensitive items" to Russia, the US Commerce Department said, saying the evasion helped Moscow's "war machine."

The department, in a statement, said some of the components that were exported "can be used in military applications" and that their privileges would be put on hold for 180 days.

Belarus puts southern military unit on alert in large-scale readiness exercise

Belarus has put one of its southern military units in a state of alert as part of surprise drills to test the combat readiness of its troops, the secretary of Belarus's Security Council said.