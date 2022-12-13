Thousands of rail workers have launched a strike across the UK as part of a wave of industrial action planned for the festive period.

The strikes on Tuesday called by Britain's largest rail union, the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT), will see picket lines at major stations and cancelled or disrupted journeys.

People are advised only to travel if essential.

The latest round of rail strikes comes as the UK is experiencing a wave of industrial action on a scale not seen since the 1980s, fuelled by energy and food price hikes.

Those striking include nurses, postal workers and border force officials.

The rail strikes will be held over two 48-hour periods this week, from Tuesday to Wednesday and from Friday to Saturday.

The RMT plans further strikes over Christmas and in early January.

Rejecting pay offer