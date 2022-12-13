WORLD
3 MIN READ
Thousands of UK rail workers go on strike again
The strikes, called by Britain's largest rail union, will see picket lines at major stations and cancelled or disrupted journeys. Those striking include nurses, postal workers and border force officials.
Thousands of UK rail workers go on strike again
Rail workers previously held strikes in June and October. / Reuters Archive
Hatem ShurrabHatem Shurrab
December 13, 2022

Thousands of rail workers have launched a strike across the UK as part of a wave of industrial action planned for the festive period.

The strikes on Tuesday called by Britain's largest rail union, the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT), will see picket lines at major stations and cancelled or disrupted journeys.

People are advised only to travel if essential.

The latest round of rail strikes comes as the UK is experiencing a wave of industrial action on a scale not seen since the 1980s, fuelled by energy and food price hikes.

Those striking include nurses, postal workers and border force officials.

The rail strikes will be held over two 48-hour periods this week, from Tuesday to Wednesday and from Friday to Saturday.

The RMT plans further strikes over Christmas and in early January.

READ MORE: Britain braces for Christmas disruptions as mail workers go on strike

Rejecting pay offer

RECOMMENDED

Its members on Monday rejected a pay offer from Network Rail, the owner of Britain's railway infrastructure.

Network Rail had offered its workers a pay rise of five percent backdated for this year and a further four percent at the start of 2023.

The RMT union confirmed Monday that its members had voted to reject this latest offer and would go ahead with strikes.

RMT's general secretary Mick Lynch said: "This is a huge rejection of Network Rail's substandard offer."

The RMT said the pay offer was tied to "thousands of job losses" as well as an increase in unsocial hours.

The RMT union has announced further strikes from 6 pm on Christmas Eve, December 24, until 6 am on December 27.

More industrial action is planned for January 3-4 and 6-7.

The government on Monday urged unions to call off planned strikes that will hit healthcare and mail delivery over the Christmas period.

READ MORE: UK nationwide strike brings rail network to standstill

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Stronger EU–Türkiye partnership would be 'win-win' for all: EU Commisioner
UN Security Council condemns deadly terror attacks in Pakistan's Balochistan
Thousands displaced in the Philippines as massive fire sweeps through an islet
Boeing sets its sights on booming Southeast Asian skies
Nine Palestinians killed in Gaza strikes after Israel claims an officer was wounded
Death toll of terrorist attacks in Pakistan's Balochistan rises to 250: official
Former US First Lady Jill Biden's ex-husband arrested on murder charge in wife's death
UNESCO recognition revives hope for Afghan artists in Herat
Indonesia's Java landslide death toll rises to 85 as search for missing continues
Starmer and Trump discuss Ukraine war and Chagos Islands deal
Indonesia's Mount Semeru volcano erupts seven times in just three hours
Assassin of Japan's ex-PM appeals life sentence
WTO on the brink: Reform or fade into irrelevance, warns talks chief
'I have lost my faith in our integrity': Israel-Palestine director of HRW quits over blocked report
Syria's territorial integrity, national sovereignty 'non-negotiable': Turkish parliament speaker