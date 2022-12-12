Two Australian police officers and a bystander have been fatally shot in an ambush at a remote property in Queensland state, as officers were investigating reports of a missing person, police said.

At least two gunmen were reported to have opened fire as police arrived at the rural property in Wieambilla on Monday.

Queensland Police Commissioner Katarina Carroll confirmed the three deaths at a news briefing.

Carroll did not provide further details, saying the search for the gunmen was still underway.

She said that when four officers arrived at the property, the suspects started firing, killing two of them and a third person, who was a bystander.

A third police officer was grazed by a bullet and the fourth one escaped unharmed.

The gunmen remained on the run and were said to have taken police communication equipment, allowing them to track police movements as the search continued.