Russia has accused the United States of not taking a constructive approach to diplomatic talks in Istanbul, but said the Turkish city was a convenient place for such contacts to take place.

Russian and US diplomats met in Istanbul on Friday to discuss a number of technical issues in their relationship such as visas, Russia's deputy foreign minister and the US Embassy in Ankara said.

"Istanbul is a convenient place for such contacts," Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Vershinin was quoted as saying by the state RIA Novosti news agency on Monday.

"I can say that any contacts are useful, but, unfortunately, we do not see a constructive approach from the American side aimed at concrete results," Vershinin was quoted as saying.

A meeting between US Central Intelligence Agency Director William Burns and Sergei Naryshkin, head of Russia's SVR foreign intelligence service, in Ankara last month triggered speculation about back channel talks between Moscow and Washington.

President Vladimir Putin said last week that the CIA meeting was requested by US President Joe Biden and that the CIA-SVR contacts were continuing.

Erdogan a 'key broker'