Turkish forces have “neutralised” three YPG/PKK terrorists in northern Syria, said the National Defense Ministry.

The terrorists were plotting an attack on the Operation Peace Spring zone, the ministry said in a statement on Monday.

Turkish authorities use the term “neutralise” to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

Since 2016, Ankara has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019).