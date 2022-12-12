WORLD
Majority of Americans don't want either Biden or Trump to seek re-run
President Joe Biden has lost his approval rating of late, with his popularity taking a fall to 41 percent from 46 percent in October, a new survey reveals.
As per the survey, 57 percent of Democrats say Biden should not stand for office, along with 86 percent of Republicans and 66 percent of independents. / AP
December 12, 2022

A large number of people in the United States are showing their disapproval for Joe Biden and Donald Trump from seeking a re-run in the upcoming 2024 presidential election, a new survey has revealed.

The survey, called CNBC All-America Economic Survey, finds some 70 percent of Americans against the idea of President Biden running again.

This has come in the backdrop of Biden losing his approval rating of late, with his popularity taking a fall to 41 percent from 46 percent in October, which in effect means his disapproval among the eyes of the American public have risen considerably.

As per the survey, 57 percent of Democrats say Biden should not stand for office, along with 86 percent of Republicans and 66 percent of independents.

The numbers for Trump haven't been too positive either, with at least 61 percent in favour of the former president not seeking a re-shot at the presidency. 

The verdict against Trump has been given by 88 percent of respondents who identified themselves as Democrats, 37 percent Republicans and 61 percent independents.

