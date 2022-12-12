Israeli forces have shot and killed a 16 year-old Palestinian girl during a raid in the city of Jenin, the Palestinian health ministry said, as the Israeli aggression in the occupied West Bank this year continued.

The official Palestinian news agency reported on Monday that Jana Zakaran was on her house roof and found dead after the Israeli troops withdrew from Jenin.

It added that troops entered the city and arrested three Palestinians. Clashes and heavy of exchange of fire erupted between soldiers and suspects, it said.

The Israeli military said it was aware of reports of the girl's death and the incident was under review.

It claimed troops were shot at while carrying out a raid to arrest three wanted individuals and returned fire.