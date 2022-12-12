WORLD
Israeli army kills Palestinian teen girl in occupied West Bank
Jana Zakaran, 16, was hit with a gunshot in the head during a raid by Israeli forces in the northern city of Jenin.
The Israeli military said it was aware of the teenager’s death and that an investigation was underway. / Reuters
By Alican Tekingunduz
December 12, 2022

Israeli forces have shot and killed a 16 year-old Palestinian girl during a raid in the city of Jenin, the Palestinian health ministry said, as the Israeli aggression in the occupied West Bank this year continued.

The official Palestinian news agency reported on Monday that Jana Zakaran was on her house roof and found dead after the Israeli troops withdrew from Jenin.

It added that troops entered the city and arrested three Palestinians. Clashes and heavy of exchange of fire erupted between soldiers and suspects, it said.

The Israeli military said it was aware of reports of the girl's death and the incident was under review.

It claimed troops were shot at while carrying out a raid to arrest three wanted individuals and returned fire.

Along with the nearby city of Nablus, it has been at the centre of much of the violence in the West Bank this year as Israeli forces have conducted near-daily raids as part of a crackdown.

During one of the most violent years in more than a decade, Palestinian authorities say at least 165 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces in the West Bank this year. 

At the same time, at least 23 Israeli civilians and eight members of the security forces have been killed in Israel and the West Bank, while violent clashes between Israeli settlers and Palestinians have also increased.

READ MORE:Israeli troops kill more Palestinians in occupied West Bank

SOURCE:AFP
