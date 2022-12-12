Monday, December 12, 2022

No 'final deal' on fresh EU sanctions against Russia

European Union countries have not yet agreed on a ninth package of sanctions on Russia, the bloc's foreign policy chief said.

"An agreement was not been reached by the ministers but I hope it will be agreed this week," Josep Borrell told reporters after a meeting with his EU counterparts in Brussels.

The EU foreign ministers, however, agreed in principle to add about 200 Russian people and groups to a sanctions list, which Borrell warned is "going to hit hard" Russia's military establishment and several branches of the government.

Ukraine needs extra gas and weapons: Zelenskyy to G7

Ukraine needs "about two billion cubic meters" of additional gas to get through the winter, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has told G7 nations.

During a video conference, he also urged the G7 to send more weapons to Ukraine, including "modern tanks" as well as "rocket artillery and more long-range missiles".

"Unfortunately, Russia still has the advantage in artillery and missiles. This is a fact. These capabilities of the occupying army are the ones to fuel the Kremlin's arrogance," Zelenskyy said.

Earlier in the day, Ukraine’s Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal also appealed for Patriot missile batteries and other high-tech air defence systems as well as resupplies of artillery shells to counter Russian attacks.

G7 to focus on boosting Ukraine's air defence - leaders' statement

The Group of Seven (G7) economic powers has said they would continue to work together to bolster Ukraine's military capabilities, with an immediate focus on air defence systems, according to a leaders' statement released by Britain.

"We will continue to coordinate efforts to meet Ukraine's urgent requirements for military and defence equipment with an immediate focus on providing Ukraine with air defence systems and capabilities," the statement said.

Expect new wave of Ukraine refugees, Norwegian Refugee Council

The head of the Norwegian Refugee Council said he anticipates another wave of hundreds of thousands of refugees from Ukraine in Europe over the winter, because of "unliveable" conditions.

"Nobody knows how many but there will be hundreds of thousands more as the horrific and unlawful bombing of civilian infrastructure makes life unliveable in too many places," Jan Egeland told Reuters by phone after returning from a trip to Ukraine earlier this month.

"So I fear that the crisis in Europe will deepen and that will overshadow equally crises in other places of the world," he said.

NATO will not treat Russia like Moscow treats its neighbours: Poland

NATO countries can guarantee to Russia that they will not treat it in the same way Moscow is treating Ukraine, Poland's president said in response to a question about French President Emmanuel Macron's idea of security guarantees for Russia.

"What we, as honest people, politicians, NATO members, are able to guarantee to Russia is that no one is going to do to Russia what she is doing to her neighbours," Andrzej Duda told a news conference in Berlin.

Duda also called for his country and Germany to ask the European Union for more help in dealing with an expected increase in Ukrainian refugees during the winter.

Successor on McDonald's in Russia replacing Big Mac with 'Big Hit'

Starved of Big Macs since McDonald's Corp closed its Russian restaurants in March, Russians will from next year be treated to an alternative from the burger chain's successor - the "Big Hit".

Russian fast food chain Vkusno & tochka, or "Tasty & that's it", said the Big Hit, complete with a new signature sauce, will be available from February and a similar product to the McDonald’s Happy Meal will be making a comeback as "Kids' Combo".

McDonald's closed its Russian restaurants soon after Moscow sent its troops into Ukraine in February, eventually selling to a Russian business.

