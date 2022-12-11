Protests against the new government of Peru grew this weekend across the country, with demonstrators calling for a national strike, the resignation of President Dina Boluarte and fresh elections.

The protests have swollen steadily since the legislature on Wednesday impeached leftist president Pedro Castillo after he tried to dissolve it.

Boluarte, a former prosecutor who had served as vice president under Castillo, was quickly sworn in to replace him.

Castillo is now under arrest, and on Sunday demonstrators in cities across the country demanded his release.

In the southern city of Andahuaylas, where 16 civilians and four police officers were injured in protests Saturday, there were new clashes Sunday. Protesters fired slingshots and hurled stones, while police responded with tear gas.

'Indefinite strike'

Meantime, rural unions and organisations representing indigenous peoples called for an "indefinite strike" beginning Tuesday.