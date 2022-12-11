The region will enter a "very dangerous" phase if a nuclear agreement with Iran is not reached, the Saudi foreign minister warned on Sunday.

“If Iran gets an operational nuclear weapon, all bets are off,” Faisal bin Farhan said at an event in UAE's Abu Dhabi, according to the Saudi Gazette newspaper.

Iran’s neighbours would act to boost their security if Tehran were to obtain nuclear weapons, he said.

“We are in a very dangerous space in the region and you can expect that regional states will certainly look towards how they can ensure their own security,” the top Saudi diplomat said.

