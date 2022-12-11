WORLD
2 MIN READ
Failure of Iran nuclear deal 'very dangerous' – Riyadh
Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan says that if Iran gets an operational nuclear weapon, “all bets are off”.
Failure of Iran nuclear deal 'very dangerous' – Riyadh
Saudi Foreign Minister Farhan said Iran’s neighbours need more and tangible assurances to believe that it does not aim to obtain nuclear weapons. / AA Archive
Hatem ShurrabHatem Shurrab
December 11, 2022

The region will enter a "very dangerous" phase if a nuclear agreement with Iran is not reached, the Saudi foreign minister warned on Sunday.

“If Iran gets an operational nuclear weapon, all bets are off,” Faisal bin Farhan said at an event in UAE's Abu Dhabi, according to the Saudi Gazette newspaper.

Iran’s neighbours would act to boost their security if Tehran were to obtain nuclear weapons, he said.

“We are in a very dangerous space in the region and you can expect that regional states will certainly look towards how they can ensure their own security,” the top Saudi diplomat said.

READ MORE: No way back to Iran nuclear deal if international probe goes on: Raisi

RECOMMENDED

'Not positive'

Arguing that the present indications are not positive, Farhan said Iran’s neighbours need more and tangible assurances to believe that it does not aim to obtain nuclear weapons.

Though we support a nuclear agreement with Tehran, reaching it does not translate that there are guarantees Tehran will not seek to produce nuclear weapons, Farhan said.

While attempts for the revival of the Iran nuclear deal have not yet borne fruit, Western pressure has been increasing over Tehran's crackdown against recent protests, and its growing ties with Russia. 

READ MORE: What if the Iran nuclear deal falls through?

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Deadly terror attack in Nigeria’s Kwara state kills over 160 people
Starmer admits regret over Mandelson appointment amid Epstein links
Erdogan, Saudi crown prince reaffirm support for Somalia's unity, discuss regional issues
Türkiye rejects military action against Tehran, ready to mediate between Iran, US: President Erdogan
Syria intercepts 2M Captagon pills bound for Jordan
China's Xi, Russia's Putin hail ties in video call as Ukraine war nears anniversary
New York jury awards $2m to woman in malpractice trial over gender surgery performed at 16
Former defence minister urges Israel to build shelters amid rising Iran war fears
Libya's Attorney General launches investigation into Saif al Islam Gaddafi's death
Azerbaijan and Armenia agree to expand trade ties after Abu Dhabi talks
Raid on X's French offices 'political attack': Elon Musk
China urges EU to allow 'fair' competition, criticises Goldwind probe as discriminatory
Pakistan and Kazakhstan sign 37 pacts to boost ties
Deadly Chios crash revives scrutiny of Greek Coast Guard's controversial migrant interceptions
By Tuncay Şahin
Iran-US nuclear talks to take place in Oman: Axios