Türkiye's ballistic missile test scares Athens, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said, asserting that Ankara will not sit idly if Greece continues to arm the Aegean islands.

"Now we have started to build our missiles. Of course, this production frightens the Greek. When you say ‘Tayfun’ (Typhoon), the Greek is scared. They (Greece) say it will hit Athens. Of course, it will hit.

"If you try to buy something (to arm) from here and there, from America to the islands, a country like Türkiye will not be a bystander. It has to do something," Erdogan said at an event in northern Samsun province on Saturday.

In October, Türkiye test-fired domestically produced short-range ballistic missile Tayfun (Typhoon) over the Black Sea. The missile can hit a target at a distance of 561 kilometres in 456 seconds.

Türkiye, a NATO member for over 70 years, has complained of repeated provocative actions and rhetoric by Greece in the region in recent months, including arming islands near Turkish shores that are demilitarised under treaty obligations.

It says that such moves frustrate its good faith efforts towards peace.

