Türkiye continues its efforts to meet humanitarian aid needs of the Ukrainian people during difficult winter months, the Turkish president has told his Ukrainian counterpart.

According to a statement by Türkiye's Communications Directorate, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan discussed the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war in a phone call with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Erdogan said he hoped for a solution on the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southeastern Ukraine, which has been under Russian control since March.

One of the world's largest nuclear plants, it generated 20 percent of Ukraine's electricity before the Russia-Ukraine war started on February 24.

The president said first lady Emine Erdogan has been taking care of over 1,000 Ukrainian orphans and their companions in the Turkish capital Ankara.

Zelenskyy, for his part, thanked Erdogan for sheltering Ukrainian children and providing hundreds of generators for cities amid blackouts due to Russian attacks on energy infrastructure.

"Noted Türkiye's support for the Ukrainian #GrainfromUkraine initiative. Also discussed further work & possible expansion of the grain corridor," he said on Twitter.

READ MORE: Türkiye, Russia can expand exports via grain corridor: Erdogan