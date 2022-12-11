Ankara and Moscow can start working on the export of different food products and gradually other commodities through the grain corridor, the Turkish President has told his Russian counterpart.

In a phone call with President Vladimir Putin on Sunday, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said over 13 million tonnes of grain have reached those in need through joint efforts so far under the Ankara-brokered Black Sea grain export deal, according to a statement by Türkiye's Communications Directorate.

Erdogan also expressed his sincere wishes to Putin for an end to the Moscow-Kiev war "as soon as possible."

Türkiye has been internationally praised for its mediator role between Ukraine and Russia. Ankara has repeatedly called on Kiev and Moscow to end the war that started in February.

On July 22, Türkiye, the UN, Russia, and Ukraine signed a landmark agreement in Istanbul to resume grain exports from three Ukrainian Black Sea ports, which had been paused due to the war.

Days before its scheduled expiration, the landmark grain deal was extended for another 120 days, beginning on November 19.

