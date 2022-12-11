Kosovo police and the local media have reported explosions, shooting and road blocks overnight in the north of the country, despite the postponement of the December 18 municipal election the Serbs were opposed to.

No injuries have been reported.

The European Union rule of law mission, known as EULEX, also reported that "a stun grenade was thrown at an EULEX reconnaissance patrol last night", causing no injury or material damage.

EULEX, which has some 134 Polish, Italian and Lithuanian police officers deployed in the north, called on "those responsible to refrain from more provocative actions" and said it urged the Kosovo institutions "to bring the perpetrators to justice".

Tensions remain high

Recent tensions remain high, with Serbia and Kosovo intensifying their exchange of words.

Serbia’s president on Saturday said he would formally request NATO permission to deploy Serbian troops in northern Kosovo, while conceding this was most unlikely to be granted.