The co-winners of the Nobel Peace Prize, including Russia's oldest human rights organisation, Memorial, Ukraine's Centre of Civil Liberties [CCL] and jailed Belarusian activist Ales Bialiatski, have been honoured at an official awards ceremony in Oslo.

Saturday’s award ceremonies took place at the Oslo City Hall in the presence of King Olav V and Queen Sonja, while the other Nobel prizes were formally presented during ceremonies in the Swedish capital, Stockholm, later the same day.

Chairman of the International Memorial Board Yan Rachinsky denounced Russia's threat to Ukraine's sovereignty but strongly rejected the notion of “national guilt.”

“It is not worth talking about ‘national’ or any other collective guilt at all — the notion of collective guilt is abhorrent to fundamental human rights principles,” he said.

Russia’s Supreme Court shut down Memorial, one of Russia’s oldest and most prominent human rights organisations that was widely acclaimed for its studies of political repression in the Soviet Union, in December 2021.

Oleksandra Matviichuk of Ukraine’s Center for Civil Liberties dismissed calls for a political compromise that would allow Russia to retain some of the illegally annexed Ukrainian territories.