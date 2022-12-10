Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is under pressure by the main opposition, the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), who are demanding her to step down and call early election.

In the country’s capital city of Dhaka, the protesters have gathered since at least mid-week, asking for the release of their arrested party leaders and workers.

Thousands of people were seen marching down Golapbagh field - the main protest site - since Friday afternoon, after the police rejected their earlier request to gather around the party’s headquarters.

The police has also launched a crackdown against the protesters, detaining leaders mobilising the crowd on the ground. As per the police, at least five BNP members have been apprehended during different raids.

The Bangladeshi premier Hasina, as well as the leader of the BNP Khaleda Zia, have yet to make a statement about the ongoing protests.

The Dhaka police have already detained up to 500 BNP activists on three separate charges, including assaulting the police, Anadolu Agency reported.

Furthermore, the police has filed a case against additional 200 BNP leaders and activists on charges of planting a crude bomb at a school in the southern coastal district of Babuganj, roughly 177 kilometres from the capital Dhaka, various local media sources said.

READ MORE:Bangladesh's BNP says top opposition leaders taken by police

What led to the protests?

The BNP has called for a series of protest rallies across the country, demanding Hasina step down and declare early election. The opposition is also making calls for its leader, the former PM Khaleda Zia, to be made in-charge of the caretaker setup.

The protests were initially sparked by hikes in fuel prices, frequent, lengthy power cuts because of the fuel shortage, but has since taken a different turn.

With the police crackdowns still underway, the opposition party has decided to continue with the protests.

“I urge all our leaders and activists, as well as other parties interested in supporting us in the anti-government movement, to attend Saturday’s rally at Golapbagh,” Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain, a central BNP leader, said during a press conference.

The BNP, along with other political parties and several civil society groups, has urged the government to reinstate the three-month non-political caretaker government system in preparation for the national election, scheduled to take place in December next year.