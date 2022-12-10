TÜRKİYE
Türkiye urges Russia to fulfill pledges on PKK/YPG terrorists in Syria
Deputy foreign ministers of Türkiye and Russia met on December 8-9 in Istanbul to discuss regional issues.
Political consultations between Türkiye and Russia were held in Istanbul on December 8-9.
December 10, 2022

Türkiye and Russia held political consultations in Istanbul, and addressed regional issues as Ankara reiterated its expectations from Moscow on its pledges regarding PKK/YPG terrorists' withdrawal from Syria.

Delegations headed by Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Sedat Onal and his Russian counterpart Sergey Vershinin discussed bilateral ties, UN reform, the Black Sea grain export deal, as well as regional issues such as Syria, Libya and Palestine, said a Turkish Foreign Ministry statement on Saturday.

During the talks, which took place on December 8 and 9, Onal noted the importance of maintaining Syria's territorial integrity and political unity as well as the necessity of reaching a political solution to the ongoing crisis.

Türkiye further reiterated its determination in its counter-terrorism efforts against the PKK/YPG/PYD terror group and conveyed its expectation from Russia to fulfill the provisions of the 2019 memorandum of understanding on PKK/YPG terrorists in Syria.

Last month, Türkiye launched Operation Claw-Sword in northern Iraq and Syria — a cross-border aerial campaign against the PKK/YPG terror group — which has illegal hideouts across the Iraqi and Syrian borders where they plan and sometimes execute attacks on Turkish soil.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US and EU — has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

The YPG is the terror group’s Syrian offshoot.

READ MORE:Türkiye to press Russia and Ukraine on ending armed conflict — Erdogan

SOURCE:AA
