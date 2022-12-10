Türkiye and Russia held political consultations in Istanbul, and addressed regional issues as Ankara reiterated its expectations from Moscow on its pledges regarding PKK/YPG terrorists' withdrawal from Syria.

Delegations headed by Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Sedat Onal and his Russian counterpart Sergey Vershinin discussed bilateral ties, UN reform, the Black Sea grain export deal, as well as regional issues such as Syria, Libya and Palestine, said a Turkish Foreign Ministry statement on Saturday.

During the talks, which took place on December 8 and 9, Onal noted the importance of maintaining Syria's territorial integrity and political unity as well as the necessity of reaching a political solution to the ongoing crisis.

Türkiye further reiterated its determination in its counter-terrorism efforts against the PKK/YPG/PYD terror group and conveyed its expectation from Russia to fulfill the provisions of the 2019 memorandum of understanding on PKK/YPG terrorists in Syria.