Observers often see positive uses of artificial intelligence, especially when it comes to diagnosing certain medical conditions, digital media expert and strategist Glen Gilmore has said.

Gilmore was speaking to a session titled The Global Race for Technological Superiority: Shifting Paradigms in the Age of AI and Cybersecurity at the TRT World Forum 2022 in Istanbul on Friday.

Gilmore said by collecting enormous amounts of data, artificial intelligence offers solution by detecting and fixing a problem even before it arises.

But there is a caveat. He pointed out that experts who work in or with artificial intelligence often say they do not fully understand how artificial intelligence works.

"It is something to worry about," he said, adding there is a need for artificial intelligence to be more transparent.

New opportunities

Meanwhile, Baher Esmat, managing director for the Middle East and Africa region at ICANN -- an NGO working toward keeping the internet safe -- said one of the great things about the internet is that it creates opportunities for everyone.