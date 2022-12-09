With more than 220 million subscribers, Netflix is among the world’s most popular streaming platforms and hosts some of the most-watched TV shows and movies.

However, not everything featured in the streaming giant’s content is accurate - even in documentaries, such as the Netflix original docuseries “Pepsi, Where's My Jet?”.

20 minutes into the docuseries, which aired on November 17th, is a map that displays Türkiye’s northeast as Armenia.

This is not the first mistake of its kind spotted in the streaming giant’s content.

A TV miniseries called “The Spy” featuring Sacha Baron Cohen, which was released on Netflix in September 2019, also displayed a distorted map of Türkiye in its fourth episode.

In one scene, the camera shows a regional wall map which depicts Türkiye divided, with the Southeastern Anatolia region and surrounding Turkish territory marked as separate lands.