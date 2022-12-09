Several districts of southern Paris have been plunged into darkness due to a power outage.

A general breakdown have happened Thursday night due to technical glitch on an electrical transformer of energy supplier Enedis.

The incident comes amid worries that power blackouts could cripple infrastructure in France as the first cold snap of the winter tests the resilience of the power network.

Many streets in Paris's third, fourth, fifth arrondissements were hit by the power cuts around 10:15 p.m. (2115 GMT) and power was restored around 11:00 p.m., grid operator RTE's division for the region encompassing Paris, Ile de France, said on Twitter.

"Around 125,000 households were affected at the height of the incident," it said.

The mayor of Paris Centre, Ariel Weil, also confirmed the general breakdown.

