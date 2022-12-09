WORLD
2 MIN READ
South Korean truckers end nationwide strike
Majority of truckers decided to call an end to their lengthy strike and go back to work after being warned by the government to "return to work or face the possibility of jail or a fine".
South Korea has one of the highest industrial fatality rates for a rich economy, with more than 4,000 work-related deaths reported from 2020 to last year, according to Seoul's labour ministry. / AP
By Sunbul Sayedi
December 9, 2022

South Korean truckers have voted to end a weeks-long strike that has hammered supply chains and businesses in Asia's fourth largest economy.

The strike, which started on November 24 over minimum pay, delayed the supply of goods worth an estimated 3.5 trillion won ($2.65 billion) in its first 12 days, according to Seoul's trade ministry.

President Yoon Suk-yeol slammed the action as "a danger to the economy" and on Thursday the government ordered truckers in the fuel and steel sectors to return to work or face the possibility of jail or a fine.

"A majority of votes were cast in favour of ending the strike and returning to work," the 25,000-strong Cargo Truckers Solidarity Union said in a statement.

Over 60 percent of those who voted supported ending the strike, according to the Yonhap news agency. 

Drivers demand

With fuel prices rising, the drivers had demanded the government make permanent a "safe freight rate" minimum pay scheme, which is set to expire at the end of the year.

The government said last month it would extend the programme for three years, but truckers say more of them will become vulnerable to overwork and safety risks without a permanent minimum wage guarantee.

South Korea has one of the highest industrial fatality rates for a rich economy, with more than 4,000 work-related deaths reported from 2020 to last year, according to Seoul's labour ministry.

SOURCE:AFP
