South Korean truckers have voted to end a weeks-long strike that has hammered supply chains and businesses in Asia's fourth largest economy.

The strike, which started on November 24 over minimum pay, delayed the supply of goods worth an estimated 3.5 trillion won ($2.65 billion) in its first 12 days, according to Seoul's trade ministry.

President Yoon Suk-yeol slammed the action as "a danger to the economy" and on Thursday the government ordered truckers in the fuel and steel sectors to return to work or face the possibility of jail or a fine.

"A majority of votes were cast in favour of ending the strike and returning to work," the 25,000-strong Cargo Truckers Solidarity Union said in a statement.

Over 60 percent of those who voted supported ending the strike, according to the Yonhap news agency.