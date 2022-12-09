ISTANBUL — Türkiye has been “left alone” in its fight against terrorism, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said while lamenting Europe’s refusal to battle the scourge of the PKK/YPG terror group.

“Türkiye has always stood for what’s right and it believes that terrorism should be fought globally. But European countries are not fighting the terrorism of PKK/YPG, only Türkiye is doing that,” Erdogan said on Friday at the opening ceremony of the 2022 TRT World Forum in Istanbul.

"Weapons, ammo being sent to terrorists in northern Syria. Our ally in NATO is sending these, but keep denying it, even with us showing them proof. No one can ever hold us accountable in our fight against terror," Erdogan said.

Over 100 speakers from different parts of the world are taking part in the conclave and will engage in a host of discussions over two days.

“After the Second World War, Türkiye showed its interest in Europe and bore the burden of the Cold War. But unfortunately, we have been left alone in our fight against terrorism. We will never forget it,” Erdogan said.

“Europe should, first and foremost, change its attitude toward our country,” President added.

He said that the world is going through a crucial time, with the Russia-Ukraine conflict and the ongoing economic recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Türkiye is working for the benefit of all humanity. The crises that have taken place in recent years have shown us that the infrastructure of prosperity that Europe is built on is fragile,” Erdogan said.

Everyone now understands and sees that there is no solution to regional and global issues without Türkiye and that Türkiye’s friendship will provide benefits, President Erdogan added.

The sixth edition of TRT World Forum is being held under the theme ‘Mapping the Future: Uncertainties, Realities & Opportunities’.

Erdogan said the exchange of ideas is what makes such an event important, adding that the threshold of success of the TRT World Forum is “getting higher and higher”.

“I welcome our guests from 34-plus countries. Welcome to our beautiful Istanbul,” Erdogan said. “I hope the TRT World Forum 2022 will bring many achievements.”

He also spoke glowingly about the Turkish public broadcaster, saying, “TRT is undertaking the mission of being the voice of the voiceless, standing against the status quo and breaking the dominance of certain media outlets by presenting an alternative.”

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed the gathering through a video link, thanking the Turkish president for his efforts to ensure a prisoner swap agreement and for the crucial grain deal with Russia.

Albania Prime Minister Edi Rama also made a point about the same as he spoke to the audience, comprising students, professors, scientists, intellectuals and politicians, saying, “Türkiye’s efforts in the Ukraine-Russia war are a textbook example of middle-power activism.”