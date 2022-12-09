The two top leaders of Bangladesh's main opposition party have been taken from their homes by police, a party spokesperson said, a day before a planned rally was to call for the prime minister's resignation.

Protests sparked by power cuts and fuel price hikes have erupted across the country in recent months, demanding that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina step down in favour of fresh elections under a caretaker government.

Friday's police action comes two days after security forces in the capital Dhaka fired rubber bullets and tear gas into a crowd of thousands of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) supporters preparing for the December 10 rally, leaving at least one dead and scores wounded.

BNP general secretary Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and Mirza Abbas, a former minister and member of the party's top decision-making body, were taken from their homes at about 3 am on Friday (1900 GMT Thursday), Zahiruddin Swapan, head of the BNP's media wing, told the AFP news agency.

"They were plainclothes policemen. Alamgir knew their identity. They told him he was being taken away on the order of the high command," Swapan said, adding the party did not know where the two had been taken.

Police could not be immediately reached for comment.

High tensions