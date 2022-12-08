TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Türkiye bars uninsured oil tankers from passing through its straits
Ships unable to produce the necessary documents proving their insurance coverage will not be allowed through the straits, the Turkish Transportation and Infrastructure Ministry says.
Türkiye bars uninsured oil tankers from passing through its straits
Türkiye is not obliged to implement other countries' sanctions, except those of the UN Security Council, says an official statement. / AA Archive
By Meryem Demirhan
December 8, 2022

Crude oil tankers that cannot provide proof of valid protection and indemnity (P&I) insurance are barred from passing through the Turkish straits, the country's Transportation and Infrastructure Ministry has said.

In an official press release, the ministry's Directorate General of Maritime Affairs said on Thursday that due to the EU sanctions, the P&I coverage of many ships had become invalid, thus taking compensation in the event of an accident off the table.

"This has been confirmed both by the relevant EU directive and by high-level government agencies in Europe," said the statement.

Türkiye is not obliged to implement the sanctions decisions of other countries and international organisations, except for the sanction decisions taken by the United Nations Security Council, the statement added.

"We do not take the risk that the insurance company will not cover its liability in the event of a catastrophic accident that may occur if a sanctioned ship or cargo passes through the Turkish Straits."

READ MORE:Istanbul Strait maritime traffic returns to normal after suspension

RECOMMENDED

Measures to be taken

Noting that oil tankers able to confirm their coverage have continued to pass through the Turkish Straits as usual after December 1, when the measure began to be taken, the statement said the number of ships in the Black Sea awaiting passage was not as high as suggested by news reports.

The statement also said it was unacceptable for the number of ships, 11 out of 15 of which are going to EU ports, to be used as a means to pressure Türkiye.

Ships unable to produce the necessary documents proving their insurance coverage will not be allowed through the straits, it added.

READ MORE:Maritime traffic at Istanbul Strait resumes after cargo ship is rescued

SOURCE:AA
Explore
UK acquits pro-Palestinian activists of aggravated burglary at Israel-linked defence firm
Deadly terror attack in Nigeria’s Kwara state kills over 160 people
Starmer admits regret over Mandelson appointment amid Epstein links
Erdogan, Saudi crown prince reaffirm support for Somalia's unity, discuss regional issues
Türkiye rejects military action against Tehran, ready to mediate between Iran, US: President Erdogan
Syria intercepts 2M Captagon pills bound for Jordan
China's Xi, Russia's Putin hail ties in video call as Ukraine war nears anniversary
New York jury awards $2m to woman in malpractice trial over gender surgery performed at 16
Former defence minister urges Israel to build shelters amid rising Iran war fears
Libya's Attorney General launches investigation into Saif al Islam Gaddafi's death
Azerbaijan and Armenia agree to expand trade ties after Abu Dhabi talks
Raid on X's French offices 'political attack': Elon Musk
China urges EU to allow 'fair' competition, criticises Goldwind probe as discriminatory
Pakistan and Kazakhstan sign 37 pacts to boost ties
Deadly Chios crash revives scrutiny of Greek Coast Guard's controversial migrant interceptions
By Tuncay Şahin