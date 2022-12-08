Dozens of civilians have been killed over several days of heavy fighting between rival terrorist organisations in Mali's restive east, local government officials have said.

Hundreds of civilians have also been displaced as terrorists linked to Daesh have been clashing with local Al Qaeda affiliates over territory in the regions of Gao and Menaka, authorities said on Thursday.

"Battles resumed mainly in Ansongo [Gao region] and other districts... There are deaths, many deaths," Bajan Ag Hamatou, a former MP who is now a member of the transitional council set up after the military seized power in a 2020 coup.

At least 100 people have been killed, 40 of them in Ansongo two days ago, Hamatou said.

Menaka mayor Nanout Kotia confirmed via telephone that fighting had resumed, but did not give a death toll.

Ongoing clashes

Fahad Ag Almahmoud, head of a pro-government militia, said on Twitter that between 200 and 300 civilians were massacred on December 4.