In line with the US’ recent positive approach, now Türkiye wants to see concrete steps from Washington, said the Turkish defence chief, referring to Türkiye’s pending purchase of F-16 fighter jets.

At a joint press conference with his Finnish counterpart Antti Kaikkonen in the capital Ankara on Thursday, National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said: "Based on these positive approaches, we now expect positive and concrete steps from the US. We want this work and the process to be concluded as soon as possible in a positive and rapid manner."

After the US Congress dropped restrictions on the F-16 sales from a defence bill, following Türkiye’s insistence, Ankara has signalled that it wants the sales approved by Congress and signed by President Joe Biden as soon as possible.

"We expect all our allies, especially Finland, to support and contribute to Türkiye's fight against terrorism and the modernisation efforts of the Turkish Armed Forces," Akar added.

"We have seen the positive approach of our US counterparts from the very beginning on this issue,” Akar explained.

“We have always seen a positive approach from the US … in meetings between delegations, especially US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin."

NATO's second-largest army