TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye: Several foreigners captured in Ankara during anti-terror operation
Authorities carried out operations in the Turkish capital against those suspected of being in contact with Daesh.
Türkiye: Several foreigners captured in Ankara during anti-terror operation
In 2013, Türkiye became one of the first countries to declare Daesh a terror group. / AA Archive
By Fatıma Taşkömür
December 8, 2022

Turkish security forces have captured 18 Daesh suspects during simultaneous operations against the terrorist group, according to security sources.

Acting on a tip, counter-terror units carried out operations in the capital Ankara to capture 25 foreign nationals who have been in contact with Daesh members, the sources said on Thursday. 

They asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

Among the foreign nationals were those who joined the group while abroad.

With 18 of the suspects in custody, the remaining seven are still being sought.

RECOMMENDED

The apprehended suspects, who were evaluated to be in the topmost red category of Türkiye’s wanted terrorists list, will be handed over to the Migration Management Directorate to be deported after inquiries.

In 2013, Türkiye became one of the first countries to declare Daesh a terror group.

The country has since been attacked by the group multiple times, with over 300 people killed and hundreds more injured in at least 10 suicide bombings, seven bomb attacks, and four armed assaults.

In response, Türkiye launched anti-terrorism operations at home and abroad to prevent further attacks.

READ MORE: Türkiye arrests over a dozen terrorists in separate operations

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Syrian president meets US envoy in Damascus to discuss issues of 'mutual interest'
Trilateral talks in UAE were 'substantive, productive': Ukraine
US to 'draw down' 700 immigration agents from Minnesota
China’s Xi holds back-to-back calls with Putin, Trump
Final session of Türkiye–Egypt Business Forum opens in Cairo
UK acquits pro-Palestinian activists of aggravated burglary at Israel-linked defence firm
Deadly terror attack in Nigeria’s Kwara state kills over 160 people
Starmer admits regret over Mandelson appointment amid Epstein links
Erdogan, Saudi crown prince reaffirm support for Somalia's unity, discuss regional issues
Türkiye rejects military action against Tehran, ready to mediate between Iran, US: President Erdogan
Syria intercepts 2M Captagon pills bound for Jordan
China's Xi, Russia's Putin hail ties in video call as Ukraine war nears anniversary
New York jury awards $2m to woman in malpractice trial over gender surgery performed at 16
Former defence minister urges Israel to build shelters amid rising Iran war fears
Libya's Attorney General launches investigation into Saif al Islam Gaddafi's death