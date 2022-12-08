Türkiye's flag carrier Turkish Airlines has been honoured as the best design airline of Europe 2022.

TheDesignAir awards selected the carrier as the "Design Airline of the Year" on Thursday for its touch points such as lounge, check-in islands, ticket offices and in-flight design and products.

Ahmet Olmustur, the carrier’s chief marketing officer, said: "From the entrance to the check-in counters and lounges at Istanbul Airport, and to the new cabin and seat designs on board, we meticulously inject our Turkish Airlines brand identity at every touch point.

"With our traditional hospitality, we strive to make our passengers’ experience privileged by providing service beyond their expectations.”

“Turkish has continued to excel at passenger experience, brand and customer service, and where some carriers have been cutting back, Turkish has continued to invest in enhancements both on the ground and in the skies,” said TheDesignAir.