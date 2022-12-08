Doha (Qatar) –– The backstory first.

In 2018, when Serbia and Switzerland met in the first round of the FIFA World Cup in Russia, the result was one of the most politically surcharged matches in the history of the global sporting event.

With just seconds remaining for the final whistle, Kosovo-born Swiss player Xherdan Shaqiri had scored the winning goal to send his team through to the next round. And not much earlier in the match, Kosovar-Albanian Swiss midfielder Granit Xhaka had fired in an equaliser to nullify an early goal advantage for Serbia.

In honour of the Albanian flag, Shaqiri had made the same two-headed eagle gesture as Xhaka earlier as he spun away to celebrate his goal.

The Serbian players exploded in wrath, and the riot that followed had sparked many FIFA investigations into player misbehaviour and an unending debate over the increasing politicisation of the world’s most popular sport.

So, even before Serbia and Switzerland met again at the ongoing FIFA World Cup in Qatar, tensions were running high in both camps over what many said would be one of the most significant geopolitical grudge matches in world football.

The run-up to the match saw many political statements by players and fans–some very loud, some in silence.

For Serbia and Switzerland, the onfield tension stemmed from Belgrade’s refusal to acknowledge Kosovo’s independence following its split from Serbia 14 years ago. Most UN member states, including Türkiye, recognise Kosovo as an independent country.

Serbia and Switzerland are geographically worlds apart, but the latter became a sanctuary for many families from Kosovo and Albania.

Xhaka and the family of Shaqiri were forced to flee Kosovo and Albania, respectively, in 1998, when troops of former Yugoslavia – present-day Serbia and Montenegro – attacked Kosovo.

The conflict was brief but brutal, resulting in the deaths of thousands of people and the flight of 370,000 individuals from Kosovo and Albania who ended up in Switzerland.

Xhaka and Shaqiri are just two of the Swiss stars who identify as being of Kosovo-Albanian descent.

In Qatar, Serbia fired the first salvo.

Before their first match against Brazil on November 24, the Serbian team hung a banner with a picture of Kosovo overlaid with the Serbian flag and the phrase “No Surrender”. -- a typical nationalist emblem seen at Serbian football games and far-right demonstrations.

FIFA immediately announced an investigation into the incident, which resulted in a fine of 20,000 Swiss francs ($21,300) on the Football Association of Serbia.