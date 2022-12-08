China has begun implementing a more relaxed version of its strict “zero Covid” policy amid steps to restore normal life, but also trepidation over a possible broader outbreak once controls are eased.

The country reported 21,165 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, though it was unclear whether the lower number reflected fewer infections or a reduction in testing.

The National Health Commission issued relaxed anti-pandemic regulations on Wednesday, including a loosening of lockdowns and the elimination of a requirement that a recent negative Covid-19 test be shown to enter most public places.

The commission said it was due to “positive results" in fighting the virus and because of a recognition that the current Omicron variant is less dangerous than earlier versions of the virus – a fact long embraced by other countries that have reopened their societies.

The relaxation also follows street protests – the largest in decades – by people fed up with the tight controls, which have been blamed for hobbling the economy, upending millions of lives and causing the deaths of some people refused hospital treatment because they lacked proper test results.

“This is an inevitable trend. We must let go sooner or later, and we can’t always stick to previous measures,” said Xin Guijun, a 70-year-old Beijing resident.

“However, one thing is that we are on our own to protect ourselves, and we must cultivate our own awareness of personal protection,” Xin told The Associated Press.

While the relaxation sent a wave of relief through Chinese society, much uncertainty remains and the move was not met with universal acclaim.

