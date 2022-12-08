WORLD
2 MIN READ
Thai soldiers kill several suspected drug smugglers near Golden Triangle
A brief firefight near the northern side of the Myanmar border, the route often used by drug smugglers, left 15 suspected drug dealers dead.
Thai soldiers kill several suspected drug smugglers near Golden Triangle
According to official thirty bags of drugs were recovered from the scene. / AP
By Abid Sultan
December 8, 2022

Thai soldiers killed 15 suspected drug smugglers as they attempted to cross into northern Thailand, army officials have said.

The altercation occurred near the 'Golden Triangle' - where Thailand, Myanmar and Laos meet - which has long been a hub for smuggling despite repeated crackdowns.

Rangers patrolling in northern Chiang Mai province encountered roughly 20 people walking from the direction of Myanmar, said an official from the Pha Muang Task Force, which monitors six border provinces.

Members of the group opened fire after they were ordered to stop for a search, the official said on Thursday, with the soldiers returning fire, leaving 15 dead.

Record meth seizures 

Thirty bags of drugs were recovered from the scene, officials said.

RECOMMENDED

"We did an initial check and found out that it was ice," a local army official said, following a search of the bags. 

Ice is a street name for methamphetamine, a highly addictive stimulant often produced in Myanmar and shipped through Thailand and Laos for export around Asia.

Authorities across Southeast Asia have made record meth seizures in recent years.

READ MORE: Thai temple left empty after monks test positive for meth

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Syrian president meets US envoy in Damascus to discuss issues of 'mutual interest'
Trilateral talks in UAE were 'substantive, productive': Ukraine
US to 'draw down' 700 immigration agents from Minnesota
China’s Xi holds back-to-back calls with Putin, Trump
Final session of Türkiye–Egypt Business Forum opens in Cairo
UK acquits pro-Palestinian activists of aggravated burglary at Israel-linked defence firm
Deadly terror attack in Nigeria’s Kwara state kills over 160 people
Starmer admits regret over Mandelson appointment amid Epstein links
Erdogan, Saudi crown prince reaffirm support for Somalia's unity, discuss regional issues
Türkiye rejects military action against Tehran, ready to mediate between Iran, US: President Erdogan
Syria intercepts 2M Captagon pills bound for Jordan
China's Xi, Russia's Putin hail ties in video call as Ukraine war nears anniversary
New York jury awards $2m to woman in malpractice trial over gender surgery performed at 16
Former defence minister urges Israel to build shelters amid rising Iran war fears
Libya's Attorney General launches investigation into Saif al Islam Gaddafi's death