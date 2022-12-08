Israeli forces have killed three Palestinians in the flashpoint city of Jenin, in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian health ministry said.

"Three killed by bullets from the Israeli occupation during its aggression in Jenin at dawn today," the Palestinian health ministry said on Thursday.

The Israeli military did not immediately respond to a request to comment on their latest operation in Jenin, one of the near-daily raids across the occupied West Bank.

The Islamic Jihad group said Thursday their members were engaged in "fierce clashes" with Israeli forces in Jenin.

A surge in Israeli aggression this year has seen at least 150 Palestinians killed across the region.