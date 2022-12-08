WORLD
2 MIN READ
Residents flee as magnitude 6.1 quake rattles Indonesia's West Java
Quake, with an epicentre 22 km from Sukabumi city, had no potential to trigger a tsunami and struck at a depth of 104 km, says the country's geophysics agency BMKG.
Residents flee as magnitude 6.1 quake rattles Indonesia's West Java
Tremors were also felt in the capital Jakarta and surrounding areas, Reuters witnesses say. / TRTWorld
Baba UmarBaba Umar
December 8, 2022

A 6.1-magnitude earthquake has struck Indonesia's West Java province, the country's geophysics agency (BMKG) said, prompting residents in areas near the epicentre to flee their homes in panic.

The quake, with an epicentre 22 km from the city of Sukabumi, had no potential to trigger a tsunami and struck at a depth of 104 km, the agency said on Thursday.

Residents fled their houses in Sukabumi, according to footage aired by the TVOne news channel.

Tremors were also felt in the capital Jakarta and surrounding areas, Reuters witnesses said.

Abdul Muhari, an official at Indonesia's disaster mitigation agency (BNPB), told Reuters there were no reports of damage so far but the agency was still assessing the situation.

READ MORE: Death toll from Indonesia earthquake soars over 300

RECOMMENDED

Ring of Fire

Last month, a shallow 5.6-magnitude quake struck the city of Cianjur, also in West Java, killing more than 300 people and causing damage to thousands of homes.

Straddling the so-called Ring of Fire, a highly seismically active zone where different plates on the earth's crust meet, Indonesia has a history of devastating earthquakes.

In 2004, a 9.1-magnitude quake off Sumatra island in northern Indonesia triggered a tsunami that struck 14 countries, killing 226,000 people.

READ MORE:Why was Indonesia's shallow quake so deadly?

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Syrian president meets US envoy in Damascus to discuss issues of 'mutual interest'
Trilateral talks in UAE were 'substantive, productive': Ukraine
US to 'draw down' 700 immigration agents from Minnesota
China’s Xi holds back-to-back calls with Putin, Trump
Final session of Türkiye–Egypt Business Forum opens in Cairo
UK acquits pro-Palestinian activists of aggravated burglary at Israel-linked defence firm
Deadly terror attack in Nigeria’s Kwara state kills over 160 people
Starmer admits regret over Mandelson appointment amid Epstein links
Erdogan, Saudi crown prince reaffirm support for Somalia's unity, discuss regional issues
Türkiye rejects military action against Tehran, ready to mediate between Iran, US: President Erdogan
Syria intercepts 2M Captagon pills bound for Jordan
China's Xi, Russia's Putin hail ties in video call as Ukraine war nears anniversary
New York jury awards $2m to woman in malpractice trial over gender surgery performed at 16
Former defence minister urges Israel to build shelters amid rising Iran war fears
Libya's Attorney General launches investigation into Saif al Islam Gaddafi's death