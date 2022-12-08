A 6.1-magnitude earthquake has struck Indonesia's West Java province, the country's geophysics agency (BMKG) said, prompting residents in areas near the epicentre to flee their homes in panic.

The quake, with an epicentre 22 km from the city of Sukabumi, had no potential to trigger a tsunami and struck at a depth of 104 km, the agency said on Thursday.

Residents fled their houses in Sukabumi, according to footage aired by the TVOne news channel.

Tremors were also felt in the capital Jakarta and surrounding areas, Reuters witnesses said.

Abdul Muhari, an official at Indonesia's disaster mitigation agency (BNPB), told Reuters there were no reports of damage so far but the agency was still assessing the situation.

