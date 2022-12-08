US President Joe Biden has led a moment of silence at a vigil for victims of gun violence and urged a ban on military-style weapons commonly used in mass shootings.

Biden addressed on Wednesday the Annual National Vigil for All Victims of Gun Violence at a Washington, DC, church, saying that the increasingly frequent mass shootings are tearing the country apart.

It's "violence that rips at the very soul, at the very soul of this nation," a somber Biden said.

Biden called again for the ban on assault weapons as he spoke at the event that took place nearly 10 years after the massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, that spurred a new generation of advocacy for tougher firearms restrictions.

"It’s just common sense. It’s simple common sense," Biden said.

Reflecting on his own family tragedy, including losing his first wife and infant daughter in a car accident, then one of his sons to cancer, Biden said he could empathise with survivors of mass murders, like the 2012 massacre in a Newtown, Connecticut, elementary school that left 26 dead.

It was the first time a US president has spoken at the yearly vigil, which is now in its 10th year, according to event organisers.

The observance, led by the Newtown Action Alliance Foundation, is meant to honour all victims of gun violence nationwide, and the group is expected to be joined by more than 100 other similarly minded organisations.

Killed at Sandy Hook in the school shooting on December 14, 2012, were 20 first graders and six educators.

