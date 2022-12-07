TÜRKİYE
Türkiye detects another illegal Greek pushback of irregular migrants
Turkish Coast Guard saves lives of irregular migrants illegally pushed back to Türkiye by Greek Coast Guard in the Aegean Sea, says the country's defence ministry.
Türkiye and global rights groups have repeatedly condemned Greece’s illegal practice, saying it violates humanitarian values and international law by endangering the lives of vulnerable asylum seekers and migrants, including women and children.
By Meryem Demirhan
December 7, 2022

Türkiye has detected another illegal pushback of irregular migrants by Greek authorities, the Turkish National Defence Ministry said.

"On December 4, 2022, a Turkish Navy UAV detected irregular migrants being transferred to an inflatable boat and pushed back towards Turkish territorial waters by the Greek Coast Guard in the south of the Bozburun in the Aegean Sea," the ministry said on Twitter on Wednesday.

It added that the situation was immediately reported to the Turkish Coast Guard, which rescued the irregular migrants, who had been left in danger by the Greek pushback.

The ministry also shared footage of the illegal pushback on its Twitter account.

