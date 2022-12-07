TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye, Russia to discuss grain deal, regional issues in Istanbul meeting
The Turkish Foreign Ministry announces that a two-day meeting is scheduled for representatives from Türkiye and Russia to discuss bilateral issues in Istanbul.
Türkiye, Russia to discuss grain deal, regional issues in Istanbul meeting
Deputy foreign ministers Sedat Onal (pictured), Sergey Vershinin will meet on Dec. 8-9 to discuss regional issues. / AA
Melis AlemdarMelis Alemdar
December 7, 2022

Türkiye and Russia are coming together in Istanbul on Thursday and Friday for political consultations and to discuss regional issues, the Turkish Foreign Ministry has said.

Delegations headed by Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Sedat Onal and his Russian counterpart Sergey Vershinin will address the Ankara-brokered Black Sea grain export deal, as well as regional issues such as Syria, Libya and Palestine, the ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

Early Wednesday, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu announced the forthcoming meeting, saying engagement between the two countries carries on, and the exchange of views continues not only on Ukraine but also on other regional issues.

Türkiye has been internationally praised for its unique ability to act as a mediator between Ukraine and Russia, which led to the resumption of the July 22 grain deal. 

RECOMMENDED

Ankara has repeatedly called on Kiev and Moscow to end the war that started in February through negotiations.

READ MORE:Türkiye working hard to end Russia-Ukraine war since first day: Erdogan

READ MORE:Istanbul grain deal benefits Ukraine, world in multiple ways: UN official

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Syrian president meets US envoy in Damascus to discuss issues of 'mutual interest'
Trilateral talks in UAE were 'substantive, productive': Ukraine
US to 'draw down' 700 immigration agents from Minnesota
China’s Xi holds back-to-back calls with Putin, Trump
Final session of Türkiye–Egypt Business Forum opens in Cairo
UK acquits pro-Palestinian activists of aggravated burglary at Israel-linked defence firm
Deadly terror attack in Nigeria’s Kwara state kills over 160 people
Starmer admits regret over Mandelson appointment amid Epstein links
Erdogan, Saudi crown prince reaffirm support for Somalia's unity, discuss regional issues
Türkiye rejects military action against Tehran, ready to mediate between Iran, US: President Erdogan
Syria intercepts 2M Captagon pills bound for Jordan
China's Xi, Russia's Putin hail ties in video call as Ukraine war nears anniversary
New York jury awards $2m to woman in malpractice trial over gender surgery performed at 16
Former defence minister urges Israel to build shelters amid rising Iran war fears
Libya's Attorney General launches investigation into Saif al Islam Gaddafi's death