It has been almost two weeks since Sweden officially confirmed that the Nord Stream gas pipeline system was damaged in an act of sabotage. Danish investigators have come to a similar conclusion.

The subsea pipelines that carry Russian gas to Germany under the Baltic Sea were attacked in late September. The concrete-reinforced steel pipes were punctured at four different places within Denmark and Sweden’s exclusive economic zones.

Along with the deadly missile strike in Poland on November 15, the sabotage targeting Nord Stream was the most nerve-wracking incident to have occurred outside the conflict zone in Ukraine which is under the Russian military attack since February.

Denmark is part of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), which considers any aggression against one member as an affront to the entire security alliance.

But since the pipelines were ruptured in the EEZ and not in territorial waters - which is basically considered part of international seas - it didn’t raise a very high level of alarm.

Denmark, Sweden and as well as Germany, which is also located on the rim of the Baltic Sea, have all carried out their separate investigations. None of them has given any indication if the findings will be released any time soon.

The attack on such a sensitive infrastructure has raised a host of questions: how was it attacked, what sort of explosives were used, can a simple fishing boat be deployed for the purpose, can the origins of the explosives be detected and, most importantly, is there a way to monitor dozens of undersea cables and pipelines?

A diver could do it

Terrance Long, the founder of the International Dialogue on Underwater Munitions (IDUM), says most of the navies in the region have the capacity and divers to carry out an attack on subsea pipelines.

“You would undertake such a mission very quietly and during the night,” he tells TRT World.

Nord Stream, a set of four pipelines majority owned by Russia’s state-run Gazprom, runs at a depth of 80 metres to 100 metres on the bottom of the Baltic Sea.

They were not transporting any gas at the time of the attack. Russia had blamed Western sanctions on delaying the acquisition of some critical components that Moscow needed to resume gas supplies through the Nord Stream network.

But the pipelines had residual gas left. The bombing caused leaks that became visible on September 26. Aerial footage released by Swedish authorities around that time showed gas bubbling onto the sea’s surface.

Long, a former Canadian military engineer, says the perpetrator or perpetrators of the attack must have relied on military-grade explosives such as TNT, DM-12 or RDX.

“You are probably looking at linear charges set along the pipeline to actually destroy it. If authorities can recover pieces of the damaged pipe, they will most likely be able to tell what sort of explosives were used,” he says.

On October 17, a Swedish newspaper along with Blueye Robotics company, which sells undersea drones, recorded footage of the section of a mangled Nord Stream 1 pipe.

Drone operator, Trond Larsen, toldTRT World at the time that a 60 metres-long section of the pipe was damaged.

Gazprom, the pipeline operator, which undertook its own inspection last month, said it found three-metre to five-metre-deep craters while pipe fragments were found 250 metres from the pipelines.

Investigators would have been careful in navigating the floor of the Baltic Sea, which Long says is littered with unexploded munitions from World War II and those dumped by the navies.

“Baltic has been a peaceful sea. But at the same time if you go to the seabed, all that you’d see are the remnants of war.”

Rockets and artillery shells have toxic munitions such as mercury sulfate, which are deadly for marine life and ecology.

“Once I spent a month studying the seabed off the coast of Poland. Everywhere we saw shipwrecks full of ammunition. During the time I was deployed there I saw only one cod fish. And it was dead.”

How do you blow up a pipeline?