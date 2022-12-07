Türkiye has hailed the recent decision by Washington to exclude certain provisions in the final text of the US defence budget on the sale of F-16s to Ankara.

Speaking at a joint press conference with his Moldovan counterpart Nicu Popescu in Istanbul on Wednesday, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said he welcomed the decision.

"In the end, the absence of a negative element (in the bill) is a positive development. We welcome this," Cavusoglu said.

Amendments introduced in the US House of Representatives, making sales of F-16 fighter jets to Türkiye contingent on a series of conditions were removed in the final defence spending bill.

Approval of this bill and completion of purchases would serve "everyone's interest," Cavusoglu said, adding that the process needs to be finalised "as soon as possible."

