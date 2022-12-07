Chinese President Xi Jinping will be in Saudi Arabia on a three-day official trip from December 7, his first visit to the world’s biggest crude oil exporter since 2016. The trip will see him attend bilateral meetings with Saudi King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman – a summit with the six-member Gulf Cooperation Council and the much-talked-about China-Arab summit.

Coming just a few months after US President Joe Biden toured Israel and Saudi Arabia, the timing of Xi’s trip and the signals from it contain a lot for Saudi Arabia and China as well as the entire region.

As relations between Saudi Arabia and the US continue to deteriorate, Xi is anticipated to receive a bells-and-whistles welcome designed to strengthen ties between Beijing and Riyadh and boost China’s status as a strategic ally of the kingdom.

Additionally, this visit will send out a strong message to key players in global politics. The visit is timely and significant because Saudi Arabia got a massive critique over its de facto role in OPEC+ and the group’s decision to cut oil production. It was the last straw on the camel’s back vis-a-vis Saudi-US relations.

China’s expectations

Beijing has always considered the Middle East a unique region that provides ample resources and opportunities – from crude and natural gas reserves to high-income financial markets and important ports for international logistics, technological investments, and arms sales.

At the same time, Beijing has also found a level playing field to develop its own geopolitical influence in the region. From the 25-year cooperation agreement with Iran, the strengthening of strategic energy ties with the Gulf states, the China–GCC free trade agreement, and technological investments in the Gulf, the region has indeed turned out to be a cradle to nurture China’s growing global ambitions. Moreover, the Middle East has an unchallenged location in Xi’s pet project, the ambitious One Belt One Road initiative.

Not to mention the fact that due to Beijing’s increased domestic demand and rapid industrial reforms, its position changed to a net oil importer. Being dependent on Gulf oil, China has different policies towards the region than the US. During this visit, China may try to sign energy agreements with Saudi Arabia and other oil-exporting Arab countries under more favourable terms. Xi may also reach agreements involving the sales of strategic weapons like drones that will give Saudi Arabia an advantage over Iranian influence in the Yemen conflict.

Significance for Saudi Arabia