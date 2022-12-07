WORLD
2 MIN READ
China eases nationwide Covid restrictions after protests
Mandatory mass tests have been restricted to high-risk areas only and people with mild symptoms can now self-quarantine themselves at home.
China eases nationwide Covid restrictions after protests
The announcement came hours after the government released further data showing the crippling economic impacts of zero-Covid. / AP
By Abid Sultan
December 7, 2022

China has announced a nationwide loosening of Covid restrictions following protests against the hardline strategy that grew into calls for greater political freedoms.

Under the new guidelines released on Wednesday, some asymptomatic and mild cases of Covid-19 can now quarantine at home, ending a requirement that all positive cases be isolated in centralised government facilities. 

The frequency and scope of PCR testing will also be reduced, the National Health Commission (NHC) said.

Mandatory mass testing -long a tedious mainstay of life in zero-Covid China - will be restricted to "high-risk" areas and schools.

People travelling between provinces will also no longer require a negative test taken within 48 hours, and they will not have to test upon arrival, according to the new rules.

Rare demonstrations

The announcement came in the wake of rare demonstrations across the country against the ruling Communist Party's hardline zero-Covid strategy.

RECOMMENDED

The protests expanded into calls for more political freedoms, with some even calling for President Xi Jinping to resign.

Wednesday's announcement came hours after the government released further data showing the crippling economic impacts of zero-Covid.

Imports and exports plunged in November to levels not seen since early 2020.

Imports in November fell 10.6 percent year-on-year, the biggest drop since May 2020, according to the General Administration of Customs. 

Exports fell 8.7 percent over the same period.

READ MORE: China reports more Covid deaths as some restrictions eased

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Syrian president meets US envoy in Damascus to discuss issues of 'mutual interest'
Trilateral talks in UAE were 'substantive, productive': Ukraine
US to 'draw down' 700 immigration agents from Minnesota
China’s Xi holds back-to-back calls with Putin, Trump
Final session of Türkiye–Egypt Business Forum opens in Cairo
UK acquits pro-Palestinian activists of aggravated burglary at Israel-linked defence firm
Deadly terror attack in Nigeria’s Kwara state kills over 160 people
Starmer admits regret over Mandelson appointment amid Epstein links
Erdogan, Saudi crown prince reaffirm support for Somalia's unity, discuss regional issues
Türkiye rejects military action against Tehran, ready to mediate between Iran, US: President Erdogan
Syria intercepts 2M Captagon pills bound for Jordan
China's Xi, Russia's Putin hail ties in video call as Ukraine war nears anniversary
New York jury awards $2m to woman in malpractice trial over gender surgery performed at 16
Former defence minister urges Israel to build shelters amid rising Iran war fears
Libya's Attorney General launches investigation into Saif al Islam Gaddafi's death