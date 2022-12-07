Chinese President Xi Jinping has arrived in Saudi Arabia on a visit, which China hailed as its biggest-ever diplomatic initiative in the Arab world, as Riyadh looks to expand global alliances beyond its longstanding partnership with the West.

The meeting between the global economic powerhouse and Gulf energy giant comes as Saudi ties with Washington are strained by US criticism on some issues, including Riyadh's support for oil output curbs before the November midterm elections.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman offered Xi a lavish welcome, in contrast with the low-key reception for US President Joe Biden whose censure of Saudi leader formed the backdrop for a strained meeting in July.

Xi's trip includes direct talks with Saudi Arabia, a wider meeting with the six-nation Gulf Arab alliance and a summit with Arab leaders which will be "an epoch-making milestone in the history of the development of China-Arab relations", foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said.

Beijing hopes it will make a strong statement on strengthening "unity and cooperation", Mao added.

For Saudi Arabia, frustrated by what it sees as Washington's gradual disengagement from the Middle East and a slow erosion of its security guarantees, China offers an opportunity for economic gains without the tensions which have come to cloud the U.S. relationship.

"Beijing does not burden its partners with demands or political expectations and refrains from interfering in their internal affairs," Saudi columnist Abdulrahman al Rashed wrote in the Saudi-owned Asharq Al Awsat newspaper.

Unlike Washington, Beijing retains good ties with Iran, another supplier of oil to China, and has shown little interest in addressing Saudi Arabia's political or security concerns in the region.

The overseas trip is only Xi's third since the coronavirus pandemic began in 2020, and his first to Saudi Arabia, the world's biggest crude oil exporter, since 2016.

Oil markets are expected to be a top agenda item for talks between China, the world's biggest crude consumer, and Saudi Arabia, especially given the turmoil the markets have experienced since Russia attacked Ukraine in February.

What is on agenda?