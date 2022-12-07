Amendment introduced in US House of Representatives making F-16 sales to Türkiye contingent on series of conditions have been removed in the final defence spending bill, Anadolu Agency reported.

On Tuesday, lawmakers in the US House and Senate said they had reached an agreement on an annual defence policy bill.

"We are pleased to announce we've come to a bipartisan, bicameral agreement on this year's National Defense Authorization Act," the Democratic chairmen and ranking Republicans on the House and Senate armed services committees said in a statement.

The Fiscal 2023 National Defense Authorization Act, or NDAA, is expected to pass the Senate and House of Representatives this month, and be sent to the White House for Biden to sign into law.