Military of Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and the M23 rebels have clashed again, local sources said, as the rebels promised they were ready to disengage.

DRC troops engaged the rebel group outside Bwiza on Tuesday, some 40 kilometres north of the provincial capital Goma, according to the AFP news agency, as the violence sent local people fleeing and brought the neighbouring town of Kitchanga to a standstill.

The latest unrest in the conflict-wracked country comes a week after an attack blamed on M23 slightly further to the north in eastern North Kivu province left around 300 people dead, almost all civilians.

The group denied being behind the massacre, blaming "stray bullets" for the deaths of just eight civilians.

On Tuesday, the group issued a statement saying it was ready to countenance a withdrawal from territory it had seized — a key demand made by Luanda at peace talks last month with neighbouring Rwanda, which saw a truce agreement unlocked.

"The M23 reiterates its readiness to the direct dialogue with the DRC government in order to find a lasting solution to the root causes of the conflict in the eastern DRC," the group spokesperson Lawrence Kanyuka said.

He said the M23 group "was ready to start disengagement and withdraw".

