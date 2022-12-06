Türkiye has crushed all obstacles to fight terrorism, the country's president has said.

Speaking at the general assembly of the Turkish Confederation of Employer Associations (TISK) in Ankara on Tuesday, Recep Tayyip Erdogan said: "The state of the West in its fight against terrorism is evident, but Türkiye has overcome all obstacles to fight terrorism."

Türkiye has ended terrorism at its source, he said and responded to those criticising Ankara's counter-terrorism efforts in the Ayn al Arab region.

"In Idlib, in Kobani (Ayn al Arab), we are taking all the necessary measures (against terrorism). We have taken them in the past, and we will take them in the future."

The YPG/PYD/PKK terrorist organisation is seeking to recruit members from Syria's Ayn al Arab, Qamishli, Al Malikiyah, Darbasiyah, Al Hasakah, Raqqa, Deir Ezzor and Manbij.

Türkiye demands that the group exit Manbij, which was occupied by the YPG/PKK in August 2016.

In its more than 35-year campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.

