More than half of German households had heated their homes less this season than in the same period last year despite the drop in temperature, according to a new survey published on Tuesday.

The survey conducted by the opinion research institute, YouGov, found that as of the end of November, about 68 percent of people heated their homes less compared to Year 2021, changing their behaviour on heating.

The survey also found that by the end of November, one out of 10 German households had not turned on the heat in their homes.

Since the start of the Ukraine war in February, the price of gas in Germany has at times doubled, electricity has become a quarter more expensive and prices at gas stations have risen to record levels of more than 2.20 euros ($2.31) per liter.

Heating oil also rose sharply in price.

Overall, some 90 percent of the people surveyed said they had already switched on the stove or heating by the end of last month, according to YouGov, which conducted the survey on behalf of the German Press Agency, DPA.

Out of total respondents, 56 percent heat less to save money, 20 percent heat less due to higher outdoor temperatures, and 15 percent say they want to contribute to security of supply in the country.