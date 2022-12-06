TÜRKİYE
Abide by int’l law, stop militarising Aegean islands, Türkiye warns Greece
"If Athens doesn’t want peace, Ankara will do whatever is necessary," says Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu.
Cavusoglu in a joint press conference with his Romanian counterpart Bogdan Aurescu in the capital Ankara. / AA
By Rabiul Islam
December 6, 2022

Calling on Greece to abide by international law, Türkiye’s foreign minister on Tuesday said otherwise Ankara "will do what is necessary"

Speaking at a joint press conference with his Romanian counterpart Bogdan Aurescu in the capital Ankara on Tuesday, Cavusoglu said: "Either Greece takes a step back and abides by agreements, or we will do what is necessary" referring to Greece's recent military drill on Aegean islands.

Also, criticising Greece for militarising Aegean islands close to the Turkish coastline that were demilitarised under longstanding treaties, Cavusoglu said: "If Athens doesn’t want peace, Ankara will do whatever is necessary."

Urging Greece to stop the illegal arming of Aegean islands with non-military status and to act in line with international agreements, he said: "Greece continues its provocations. We cannot keep quiet about it."

Recently, Greece carried out a military drill on the Aegean island of Rhodes, just 84 kilometres (52 miles) from the Turkish coastal city of Fethiye.

