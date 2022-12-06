European Union leaders and their Western Balkan counterparts are meeting at the Albanian capital Tirana in the backdrop of the Ukraine war that could potentially reshape the geopolitical balance in the region.

The EU wants to use the one-day summit in Albania’s capital on Tuesday to tell leaders from Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Kosovo, Montenegro, North Macedonia and Serbia that they have futures within the wealthy economic bloc and give them concrete signs rather than just promises, that they will join one day.

Since Russia's attack on Ukraine in February, the EU’s top diplomat, Josep Borrell, has been repeating that stepping up the bloc’s engagement with the six nations is more crucial than ever to maintaining Europe’s security.

As Europe’s relationship with Russia deteriorates further because of the war, tensions have also mounted in the Balkans, and the EU wants to avoid other flashpoints close to its borders.

European Council President Charles Michel, who is jointly chairing the summit, hailed it as a “symbolic meeting” that will cement the futures of the six countries within Europe.

“I am absolutely convinced that the future of our children will be safe and more prosperous with the Western Balkans within the EU, and we are working very hard in order to make progress,” he told reporters.

Last month, he had pointed out the “several crises” looming in the Western Balkans and added that “partners feel the immediate damaging impact of Russia’s aggression against Ukraine”.

“The shockwaves of this war are hitting the Western Balkans. To counter that, we are stepping up our engagement as the Western Balkans remain our geostrategic priority — the closest and most important geostrategic priority.”

According to a draft of the declaration to be adopted at the summit, the EU will repeat “its full and unequivocal commitment to the European Union membership perspective of the Western Balkans” and call for an acceleration of accession talks with the incumbents.

In return, the EU expects full solidarity from its Western Balkans partners and wants them fully aligned with its foreign policies.

That particular point has been problematic with Serbia, whose president, Aleksandar Vucic, claims he wants to take Serbia into the European Union but has cultivated ties with Russia.