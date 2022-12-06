Rwanda's foreign minister has accused the international community of exacerbating the crisis in the Democratic Republic of Congo's east, after Washington pressed Kigali to end its alleged support for rebels in the restive region.

In a call to Rwandan President Paul Kagame on Sunday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said foreign support for armed groups in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) must end, "including Rwanda's assistance to M23".

Rwanda has denied repeated US-backed accounts of support for the M23 rebel group, an allegation also made by independent experts for the UN who found that Kigali was aiding and abetting the group.

The mostly Congolese Tutsi group resumed fighting in late 2021 after lying dormant for years, setting off a crisis in eastern DRC.

Rwanda's foreign minister, Vincent Biruta, said Kagame and Blinken "had good discussions... but differences in understanding of the issue remain".

"The wrong and misguided approach of the international community continues to exacerbate the problem," Biruta said in a statement late Monday.

"External interference and dictates" undermined regional diplomatic efforts to solve the problem, he added.