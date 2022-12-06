Greek police have shot a Roma teenager, sparking violent scuffles in the country's second-largest city.

The 16-year-old was shot in the head in the early hours of Monday morning after driving a truck away from a petrol station near the port city of Thessaloniki without paying, state TV ERT said.

The Greek police department said the youth had tried to ram officers in pursuit on motorbikes in his attempt to evade arrest.

Protesters burned roadblocks and threw Molotov cocktails at riot police on Monday evening, as well as smashing shop windows in the centre of the city.

Police responded with tear gas and stun grenades.

Earlier in the day, protesters and members of the teenager's family had thrown rocks at riot police outside the hospital where he is receiving treatment, before police responded by firing tear gas.

Serious injuries